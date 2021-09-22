Joe Biden plays down chances of striking trade deal with UK

Joe Biden downplayed prospects of brokering a post-Brexit trade deal with Boris Johnson, as ministers resorted to considering downgrading their efforts to join an existing pact.

Meeting the Prime Minister in the White House, the US President issued a fresh warning for the UK not to damage the peace process in Northern Ireland over the EU departure.

Mr Biden did not counter the assertion from his predecessor Barack Obama that Britain would be at the "back of the queue" for a post-Brexit free trade agreement.

Sitting next to Mr Johnson in the Oval Office, the US President told reporters: "We're going to talk a little bit about trade today and we're going to have to work that through."

The Prime Minister's first White House meeting with Mr Biden since he succeeded Donald Trump came as the Government's hopes for securing a comprehensive free trade deal with the US faded.

Ministers were understood to be instead considering whether to join an existing pact with the US, Mexico and Canada to boost trans-Atlantic trade in a major departure from their prior ambitions.

Downing Street said brokering a comprehensive deal with the White House remains "the priority" but did not rule out joining other pacts as a backup.

"Our focus is on the US stand-alone deal and that's what we're working towards," the Prime Minister's official spokesman said.

Earlier in the day, Mr Johnson was unable to commit to securing the deal - touted as a prize of Brexit by Leave supporters during the EU referendum - before the next election.

Mr Johnson updated the president on the "developments" on the Northern Ireland Protocol since their meeting in Cornwall in June.

Vocally proud of his Irish heritage, Mr Biden said he feels "very strongly" about the issues surrounding the peace process, as problems with the Northern Ireland Protocol persisted.

"And I would not at all like to see, nor I might add would many of my Republican colleagues like to see, a change in the Irish accords, the end result having a closed border in Ireland," he said.

Mr Johnson said "that's absolutely right", adding: "On that point, Joe, we're completely at one, nobody wants to see anything that interrupts or unbalances the Belfast/Good Friday Agreement."

But in one possible boost to trans-Atlantic trade, Mr Biden said they are "going to be working on lamb" - with imports currently banned from Britain.

The US president said he was "anxious" to attend the Cop26 climate summit in Glasgow "with bells on", and said they would continue talks on how to co-operate on Afghanistan.

The pair discussed preventing a humanitarian disaster in Afghanistan following the withdrawal of allied troops and agreed "any international recognition of the Taliban must be coordinated and contingent on the group respecting human rights".

Mr Biden presented the Prime Minister with a framed photo of their first meeting in Carbis Bay during the G7 Summit and a White House-branded watch, Downing Street said.

And Mr Johnson gave the president a signed copy of astronaut Tim Peake's book "Hello, Is This Planet Earth?", with an inscription expressing hopes the book "provides a reminder of what we're fighting to save as our countries tackle climate change together".