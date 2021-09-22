NI food hailed 'best in the world' as Balmoral Show returns

The Balmoral Show is underway for the first time in nearly two years.

It's the biggest event in the farming calendar and had been postponed twice because of the pandemic.

Agriculture Minister Edwin Poots welcomed the return of the event, saying it's a chance to "show off the world-class and award-winning produce in Northern Ireland".

He said: "It's great to be at the Balmoral Show again and we are absolutely delighted that the organisers, in conjunction with the Department of Health and the PHA, are putting on the show.

"Normally over 100,000 people gather for this event, many visitors come from other places and it is a showcase for Northern Ireland agriculture and agri-food products and we have the best in the world.

"We have the best products in the world and we want to be selling those at an optimum market price.

"One of the things that agriculture is embracing is the carbon neutrality issue and they are wanting to embrace the whole climate change agenda and ensure that the food that we are producing is amongst the best in the world in terms of its carbon outputs."

Paul Reilly and Sarah Clarke have spent the day at the show - where there is an on site vaccine clinic, as well as the usual attractions: