Part of a road in West Belfast has been closed in both directions following a 'large fire'.

The PSNI is urging those travelling this morning to avoid the area.

In a tweet, police said: "Motorists are advised that part of the Glen Road in Belfast is closed in both directions following a large fire this morning.

"Diversions are in place, down Suffolk Road and Colinwell Road.

"Please seek alternative routes for your journey."