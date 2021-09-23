Coronavirus NI: Eight further deaths reported by Department of Health

Eight further deaths of patients who had tested positive for Covid-19 have been reported in Northern Ireland.

The Department of Health said there had also been 1,165 new confirmed cases in the last 24-hour reporting period.

On Thursday morning there were 383 Covid-19 patients in hospital, with 31 in intensive care.

A total of 2,511,208 vaccines have been administered.

The Health Deparment on Thursday announced that a new treatment, Ronapreve, will be available for hospitalised patients with Covid-19 from this week.

It will initially be targeted at over-50s in hospital and 12 to 49-year-olds considered to be immunocompromised, and have not mounted an antibody response against Covid-19.

This will include patients with certain cancer or autoimmune diseases, according to the chief medical officer.

Professor Sir Michael McBride added: “The availability of Ronapreve will help us significantly as we continue to move through this pandemic."

Meanwhile Stormont ministers are holding their first face-to-face Executive meeting in almost a year, when they will consider advice from the chief medical officer and Chief Scientific Adviser Professor Ian Young.

Remaining restrictions in Northern Ireland include social distancing and mask wearing in some indoor hospitality and retail settings.

A number of ministers had previously indicated that they did not expect any major changes to be made to coronavirus rules at Thursday's meeting.