Poots discusses Protocol with Lord Frost at Balmoral Show

Agriculture Minister Edwin Poots has met with Brexit minister Lord Frost at the Balmoral Show.

Mr Poots says he stressed "the importance of the agri-food sector and the impact the Northern Ireland Protocol is having on it".

The DUP minister says he "proudly" showed Lord Frost and George Eustice MP around the agri-food show, viewing the best local produce.

Mr Poots said: “I took the opportunity during our tour, to once again stress the difficulties the Protocol is having on this prized industry and just how unworkable on the ground it really is.

"The friction-free movement of goods and animals between Great Britain and Northern Ireland is one of the corner stones of our economy and the current requirements of the Northern Ireland Protocol place an unnecessary burden on the agri-food sector.

"This must change if our agri-food industry is to be able to trade on a level playing field."

Climate change was also on the agenda on day two of the Balmoral Show, as the chair of the climate change committee, Lord Deben, had an urgent message local politicians.