Stormont ministers are back in a room together for an Executive meeting for the first time in almost a year.

The last in-person Executive meeting was last October.

It marks a back to the office feel for the Executive.

The “work from home if you can” guidance currently in place for everyone in Northern Ireland is one of the items that will be discussed by ministers today.

They will have to decide whether to keep the guidance for now, or to encourage a return to the office.

Face coverings and social distancing will be on the agenda, although there is little talk to suggest that the rules around either of these will change.

The current rule of 15 people from 4 households allowed to meet indoors in a home could see some easing, but it will all depend on the guidance being offered by the Department for Health at today’s meeting.

Ministers will be briefed by the Chief Medical Officer and the Chief Scientific Adviser.

It’s not hard to decipher what is likely to be said.

The Health Minister Robin Swann warned yesterday that a hospital emergency department could be forced to close in a "nightmare scenario" this winter as the coronavirus pandemic continues.

It’s understood that health officials are recommending that there should be no changes to the current covid rules and guidance in Northern Ireland.

Meanwhile, the SDLP Leader Colum Eastwood has written to the First and deputy First Ministers asking them to introduce a Covid passport.

He wants people’s entrance to restaurants and entertainment venues to be restricted unless they have both doses of the vaccine.

The idea, similar to what is already being used in the Republic, is also likely to be discussed today.

The First Minister Paul Givan said last month that he would like to see all restrictions lifted by the end of September.

After a visit to the intensive care unit at the Royal Victoria Hospital with the deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill and Health Minister Robin Swann, Mr Givan struck a more cautious tone and said he didn’t expect a complete lifting of restrictions following today’s Executive meeting.

Depending on how long today’s Executive meeting lasts (they can be lengthy) there is a plan for the First Minister and deputy First Minister to appear together to take questions from the media afterwards.

That is also something that hasn’t happened for a while. The last joint press appearance after an Executive meeting involved Arlene Foster with Michelle O’Neill in a cold Dungannon.

There’s clearly an effort to establish a united message once more to the public around Covid and the pressures it is putting on the health service.

Ministers will also take a break from their discussions on Covid to listen to a presentation from Lord Deben, the Chair of the Climate Change Committee.

It’s a reminder that the Stormont Executive has other pressing issues to discuss, as well as Covid.