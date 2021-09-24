Department of Health urges public not to miss out on final walk-in jab clinics

The Department of Health is urging the public not to miss out on final walk-in jab clinics.

The department said "time is running out if you want to get your first dose Covid-19 vaccine at a walk-in clinic", adding that they have "played a central role in NI’s vaccination programme".

In a statement issued this morning, it explained: "The next phase of the vaccination programme will see first doses provided by appointment at an expanded network of community pharmacies. A programme of trust-run second dose walk-in clinics will continue."

Head of the Northern Ireland vaccination programme Patricia Donnelly said: “Walk-in clinics have proved very popular and convenient, offering people the opportunity to get their jab at a local location without the need for an appointment.

“If you would prefer to get your first dose jab at a walk-in clinic and have been putting it off, then there are only limited opportunities left. So please don’t delay any longer.

“My thanks go to the vaccinator teams who have worked long and hard to make the walk-in clinics a success.

“The next phase of the vaccination programme is imminent, with booster doses and vaccinations in school settings fully up and running by early October. Walk-in mobile clinics for second doses will continue and 16 and 17-year-olds will be able to get their first doses at these second dose clinics. Responsibility for providing first doses will pass to a large number of participating community pharmacies.”

The remaining programme of first dose walk-in clinics for everyone aged 16 and over includes:

Balmoral Show: a vaccination clinic is being held at Stand B30 at the show each day, ending at 5pm on Saturday (25 September).

Belfast, Royal Victoria Hospital vaccination centre: The final first doses walk-ins at the Royal Vaccination Centre will be from the 25th - 30th September, 8:30am – 7pm.

Ballymena: Saturday 25 September, as a first dose finale, the Mass Vaccination Centre in Ballymena at the Seven Towers Centre will open from 9am to 5pm for walk-ins jabs.

Newry: Saturday 25 September – first dose walk-in jabs at The Quays, Newry, 9am to 5pm.

Carrickfergus: Saturday 25 September - a mobile vaccination clinic will take place in Hawthorns Adult Centre in Carrick from 10am to 5pm.

Newtownards: Saturday 25 September 2021, 11am-7pm, walk-in vaccination clinic at Londonderry Park, Portaferry Road, Newtownards BT23 8SG (council sports grounds).

Newtownards: Sunday 26 September 2021, 11am-7pm, walk-in vaccination clinic at Ards Shopping Centre, 22c Circular Road, Newtownards, BT23 4BN

Dungannon: Sunday 26 September – walk-in vaccination clinic at The Junction, Dungannon, 10am to 5pm

Omagh: Thursday 30 September - walk-in vaccination clinic at An Creagan,186 Barony Road, Omagh, BT79 9AQ from 5.00pm-9.00pm

In addition, vaccination clinics for Further Education students are being held as part of the Jabbathon promotion:

SERC (South Eastern Regional College), Bangor, 27 September 2021, 9.30am – 4.30pm

SERC, Ards, 28 September 2021, 9.30am – 4.30pm

SERC, Lisburn, 29 September 2021, 9.30am – 4.30pm

SERC, Downpatrick, 30 September 2021, 9.30am – 4.30pm