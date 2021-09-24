Lyra McKee: Two appear in court on riot charges

Two men have been granted bail after appearing before a court charged with engaging in rioting during which journalist Lyra McKee was shot dead.

Ms McKee, 29, was shot dead in Londonderry in April 2019 as she observed the riot in the Creggan area of the city.

Patrick Gallagher, 29, from Gartan Square in Derry, and Jude McCrory, 24, from Magowan Park in the city, appeared via video link before district judge Barney McElholm in Londonderry Magistrates' Court on Friday morning.

Both men are accused of rioting on the night Ms McKee was shot and also throwing petrol bombs.

Bail was granted with a number of conditions. Both men were required to pay £500 bail along with a £750 surety each.

They are subject to a night-time curfew and will be electronically tagged. They are also excluded from the Creggan area of the city and can have no contact with anyone else accused of offences linked to the events of the night.

Three men have already been charged with the murder of Ms McKee and another two have been charged with rioting and associated offences.