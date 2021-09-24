Man taken to hospital after being shot in both legs

A man has been taken to hospital after being shot in both legs.

Detectives are appealing for information following the incident in the Kilberry Park area of Dundonald last night.

In a statement, police said: "At approximately 8.30pm, a report was received that a man had been shot in both legs. He was taken to hospital for treatment of his injuries.

"Anyone who may have witnessed this incident or who may have any information in relation to it, is asked to call 101 quoting the reference number 1786 of 23/09/21.

