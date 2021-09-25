Man grabbed and shot in leg in Bangor

A man is in hospital after being grabbed and shot in the leg in Co Down.

The victim, in his 40s, was attacked in the Kilcooley estate in Bangor at about 10.20pm on Friday.

A police spokesman said they received a report that the man was grabbed by two unknown people, thrown to the ground and shot in the leg.

"A member of the public came across the injured male shortly after, in the area of Drumhirk Drive," he said.

"The victim, aged in his 40s, was transported to hospital by a member of the public, where he remains receiving treatment to injuries."

Detectives have asked anyone with information to come forward.