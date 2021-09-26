Executive to discuss Covid-19 vaccine passport scheme

The Executive is set to discuss a Covid-19 vaccine passport scheme in Northern Ireland.

Ministers are due to meet on Monday to look at the current social distancing rules and consider what mitigations could be introduced to change them.

SDLP minister Nichola Mallon said introducing vaccine passports could help incentivise more young people here to get vaccinated.

"We need to find a sustainable way out of the remaining restrictions and we also need to prevent a further lockdown," she told UTV.

"Vaccines are the most effective tool in the fight against the spread of Covid-19.

"We need to encourage more people to get vaccinated and we know that the age group of 18 to 35 has comparatively low levels of uptake.

"So we believe we should be introducing Covid passports because we have seen in the south the success of the rollout and how it incentivises younger people to get vaccinated."

Last week, deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill said she has human rights concerns around the use of vaccine certification but suggested it may be required for the "greater good".

First Minister Paul Givan said he had concerns about requiring people to prove vaccination in order to gain entry to hospitality venues.

Stormont officials have been examining policy issues around using vaccine certification in Northern Ireland and assessing the logistical requirements of rolling out such a system.

The deaths of a further six patients who had previously tested positive for Covid-19, and 1,020 more cases of the virus, were notified by the Department of Health on Sunday.