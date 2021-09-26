Police investigate sex attack on teen girl in Belfast

Police have appealed for information following the report of a sexual assault on a teenage girl in Belfast.

Detectives said the assault took place at around 10.30pm on Saturday at an outdoors event in the Ormeau Park area, close to a fast-food van.

“The girl was sexually assaulted by an unknown male, who is described as being around 17 years old, with dark-blonde wavy hair," a PSNI spokesperson added.

"He is thought to be approximately 5’ 8” in height and of slim build.

“We are very grateful to two girls who came to the assistance of the victim, and would ask them to get in touch as we believe they can assist with our enquiries.

“I am appealing to anyone with information to contact us on 101, quoting reference 125 of 26/09/21.”