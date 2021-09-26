Shoppers urged to be patient with high street voucher applications

Retail NI has urged shoppers to be patient with the application process for the High Street Voucher scheme.

Every adult in Northern Ireland will eligible for a pre-paid card worth £100 when the application process opens on Monday.

The initiative is to encourage people to spend it at businesses that have been affected by Covid-19 lockdowns.

In a statement, Glyn Roberts from Retail NI called on people to be patient as they anticipate high levels of demand.

“If people can wait a few days before making their application, hopefully we can avoid any delays or problems with a rush on the online portal and they will receive their voucher on a timely basis," he said.

“With a scheme of this ambition and size we are bound to experience some problems and would urge shoppers to be patient.

“As the scheme opens and consumers are thinking about how to spend their voucher, we would strongly encourage them to use with local independent retailers.

"70p in every £1 spent with an independent retailer is recycled around the economy, supporting local producers and manufacturers."