Northern Ireland animal welfare charity, the USPCA is appealing to the public for information following the discovery of three young Labrador-cross pups which were found in a ditch in Co Fermanagh.

Found by a member of the public on the Gortaree Road, 'stone cold’ to touch, the pups were just days old with their umbilical cords still attached. The puppies were rescued by their finder who provided life-saving warmth and food and alerted the USPCA of the incident.

Colleen Tinnelly, USPCA Development Manager said, “We are absolutely appalled by this incident, that someone would heartlessly abandon these innocent puppies, discarding them amongst rubbish and leaving them to fend for themselves. It is a horrific act of cruelty and one which we cannot believe is still happening in this day and age.

“We are very grateful for the actions of the individual who discovered the young litter, as without his intervention they would not have had any chance of survival. They are now in the care of our veterinary team however it is too early at this stage to determine if they will survive this ordeal.

Colleen continued: “We are in disbelief that there are individuals out there who would carry out this act and not think twice. No animal deserves to die at the side of the road, especially when there are organisations like the USPCA who work to safeguard animals’ lives and provide them with loving homes. The USPCA is appealing for anyone who may have any information regarding this incident to come forward immediately”.