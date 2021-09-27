How to get your £100 NI High Street Voucher card

Every adult in Northern Ireland can now apply for a £100 pre-paid voucher card to spend on the high street before the end of November. High demand for the £145m scheme, which opened this morning, has resulted in problems with the application page. How do I get my voucher?The voucher is available to everyone aged 18 or over and resident in Northern Ireland. Applications can be made on the NI direct website www.nidirect.gov.uk. You will need an email address and your national insurance number to apply online. Applications can be made for the next four weeks until October 25. A telephone application service will be available from 11 October.How long will it take to get my card?Personal details will have to be checked against the electoral register and the card will then be posted out. The card should arrive between seven and ten days after application. The card will then have to be verified by text, phone or computer.Where can I spend my £100?The voucher can be spent in any shop with a card machine. Shoppers are being encouraged to spend it in local retailers that have been affected by Covid-19 lockdowns.The money cannot be spent online. How long do I have to spend it?All cards must be used before November 30. Any remaining balance on the card will be returned to the Department for the Economy.