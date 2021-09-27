A vigil will take place on Tuesday 28 September to remember Martin O'Hagan, a former journalist with the Sunday World.The protest vigil, which is being organised by the National Union of Journalists, will begin at 11am at Writers' Square in Belfast. It is scheduled to take place outside the Police Ombundman's office, highlighting the failure to bring anyone to justice for his killing.Mr O'Hagan was shot dead by the Loyalist Volunteer Force while returning home to Lurgan on 28 September 2001.No one has ever been convicted of the 51 year-old's murder. He was the only journalist killed during the Troubles.

Richard Sullivan, northern editor of Martin’s newspaper, the Sunday World, will be among those attending. Those present will also include Alan McBride of the victims group WAVE and Patrick Corrigan of Amnesty International.

The Justice Minister Naomi Long, said she appreciated the NUJ’s ‘desire to see justice in this case’. She wrote: ‘It is a mark of any democratic society that we have a free press and that journalists should be free from violence and intimidation. The murder of Martin O’Hagan was a heinous act and my thoughts are with his loved ones as the anniversary of his killing approaches.’

The Council of Europe Platform to promote the protection of journalism and the safety of journalists lists the O’Hagan case among 24 instances of the murder of journalists across the 47 member states where justice has yet to be done. It points out that states-party to the European Convention on Human Rights, such as the UK, have an obligation—under article 2 of the convention, guaranteeing the right to life—to carry out effective investigations into attacks on journalists.

NUJ General Secretary Michelle Stanistreet said, "The failure of the authorities to properly investigate the brutal murder of Martin O’Hagan is a stain on the history of policing in Northern Ireland. The passage of time does not obliterate the need for an independent investigation drawn from outside the UK to investigate the murder and the subsequent police failings.

"Martin was killed because he, as a dogged, determined investigative journalist, knew too much. The widespread belief that those who murdered Martin were informers or linked to informers and thus protected is sadly not a far-fetched theory. We have long called for an international investigation and I renew that call today."

The Irish secretary and assistant general secretary of the NUJ, Sé​​amus Dooley, said: ‘Our thoughts are with the family of Martin O’Hagan and his many relatives, friends and colleagues for whom this anniversary brings back painful memories. We lost not just a fearless journalist but a dedicated husband, father, brother, a trade union activist, a man of courage and integrity. As journalism comes under renewed attack we need a genuinely independent investigation and the NUJ will continue our campaign.’

Patrick Corrigan, Northern Ireland director of Amnesty, said: ‘Twenty years on, Amnesty remains deeply concerned at the failure to hold accountable those responsible for the murder of Martin O'Hagan. Impunity breeds contempt for the law. And the failure to bring Martin O'Hagan's killers to justice is the backdrop to Northern Ireland still being the most dangerous place in the UK to be a journalist.

"Reporters here continue to work in a climate of fear amidst regular death threats from the very sort of armed groups responsible for Martin O'Hagan's murder 20 years ago. Journalists everywhere deserve the protection of the societies which they serve. Tragically, that has not happened in this case. It is time for a new investigation."

In a letter from the office of the chief constable, the PSNI has told the NUJ branch that a ‘full review’ of the case will be conducted "as soon as practicable". It said: "In addition to the personal tragedy for the family of Martin O’Hagan, the murder represents a deplorable attack on journalistic freedom and the PSNI remains committed to bringing those responsible to justice."