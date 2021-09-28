Four further deaths related to Covid-19 in Northern Ireland

There have been a further four deaths linked to coronavirus and 1078 positive tests in Northern Ireland.

It takes the death toll in the country to 2552.

On Tuesday there were 27 patients with Covid-19 in intensive care, with 23 ICU beds empty.

Health Minister Robin Swann has said he wants a domestic vaccine certification scheme in place in Northern Ireland "as soon as necessary" after the Executive agreed to do away with social distancing in shops and theatres on Monday.