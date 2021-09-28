by Matt Sterling.

A vigil has taken place to remember Martin O'Hagan, a former journalist with the Sunday World.The protest vigil, which was organised by the National Union of Journalists, took place outside the Police Ombundman's office in Belfast, highlighting the failure to bring anyone to justice for his killing.During the event, a new banner was unveiled featuring a photograph of Mr O'Hagan representing the union.A similar vigil also took place in Londonderry's Guildhall Square.Mr O'Hagan was shot dead by the Loyalist Volunteer Force while returning home to Lurgan on 28 September 2001.

Martin O'Hagan was killed by LVF gunmen in 2001. Credit: Kevin Cooper/NUJ

No one has ever been convicted of the 51 year-old's murder. He was the only journalist killed during the Troubles.Robin Wilson, chair of the Belfast & District NUJ branch told UTV, "The NUJ urges the Police Ombudsman’s Office to keep the pressure on to stem the investigative inertia from which this murder case has suffered. The public needs to be confident that the rule of law is being upheld and that justice is being done."He also spoke of his fond memories of Mr O'Hagan, who was his former colleague."Martin O’Hagan was deputy editor of Fortnight magazine -- then the leading publication in the world addressing the Northern Ireland conflict -- when I became editor in 1986. He went on of course to work for the Sunday World. Martin had a great sense of humour and would easily break into laughter. But he was also a very considered and caring person. We miss him as a human being as well as a professional journalist."Meanwhile, Patrick Corrigan of Amnesty International has called for a fresh investigation into the killing."Twenty years on, Amnesty International remains deeply concerned at the failure to hold accountable those responsible for the murder of Martin O'Hagan."

Martin O'Hagan was murdered in supposedly 'peacetime' Northern Ireland, where – two decades after his murder – too many journalists continue to work in a climate of fear and subject to regular threats from illegal paramilitary groups. Patrick Corrigan, Head of Nations and Regions, Amnesty International

"We want a fresh investigation which can deliver justice for Martin O'Hagan and send a clear message that Northern Ireland is not a safe place for those who threaten and kill journalists."In a letter from the office of the chief constable, the PSNI has said that a "full review" of the case will be conducted "as soon as practicable". It said: "In addition to the personal tragedy for the family of Martin O’Hagan, the murder represents a deplorable attack on journalistic freedom and the PSNI remains committed to bringing those responsible to justice."

Mr O'Hagan was a former member of the NUJ's Belfast and District Branch. Credit: UTV

NUJ General Secretary Michelle Stanistreet said, "The failure of the authorities to properly investigate the brutal murder of Martin O’Hagan is a stain on the history of policing in Northern Ireland. The passage of time does not obliterate the need for an independent investigation drawn from outside the UK to investigate the murder and the subsequent police failings. The Irish secretary and assistant general secretary of the NUJ, Sé​​amus Dooley, added to the message: ‘Our thoughts are with the family of Martin O’Hagan and his many relatives, friends and colleagues for whom this anniversary brings back painful memories. We lost not just a fearless journalist but a dedicated husband, father, brother, a trade union activist, a man of courage and integrity. As journalism comes under renewed attack we need a genuinely independent investigation and the NUJ will continue our campaign.’