Claimant-led guide for Universal Credit released

With furlough coming to an end on Thursday, a new claimant guide for Universal Credit has been released.

It's aimed at helping those who may be applying for benefits when the job retention scheme closes.

The guide has been created with support from Ulster University and University of York academics, along with Universal Credit claimants from Northern Ireland.

It highlights some of the problems the participants encountered in their real-life experience and how to avoid or respond to them.

Belfast woman Deirdre, who was part of the first cohort to try Universal Credit in 2018, described the guide as "basically the bible for Universal Credit".

She said: "Being involved in the UC:Us project helped me realise that there are other people out there in the same situation and that I am in a position to help.

"If I had known what I know now about Universal Credit I doubt I would have the mental health issues and anxiety and stress that I have now.

"This guide is basically the bible for Universal Credit. It is the go-to, and I don't want anyone else to experience what I went through and instead have everything at the flip of a fingertip."