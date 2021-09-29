Duke and Duchess of Cambridge visit Derry

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are visiting Northern Ireland.

William and Kate arrived in Londonderry on Wednesday morning and began the day with a tour of Ulster University's Magee Campus.

The campus was far removed from the glitz and glamour of the world premiere of the new James Bond movie No Time To Die the couple attended on Tuesday night in London.

The Cambridges are making their first visit to Derry and will be shown a specially designed simulated ambulance, the only one of its kind in the region, built on campus to train the very first-year group studying the new BSc Hons paramedic science programme in NI.

The course, which started last week, is offered by the University to support the development of the paramedic profession in Northern Ireland and further afield.

William and Kate will also meet in person a group of student nurses from the university they spoke to, via a video call, in February, when they heard about their experiences taking part in hospital placements during the pandemic.