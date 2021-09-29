Firmus gas prices to increase by a third in Belfast area

Gas supplier Firmus Energy is to increase prices for customers in Belfast by almost a third.

Tariffs in the greater Belfast area will rise by 32.98% on October 22, a move that will add £3.51 per week to the average household bill.

The company apologised for the increase but said it was an unavoidable consequence of surging global gas prices, which have risen by 200% since April.

Firmus's Greater Belfast Network area covers Belfast, Lisburn, Bangor, Holywood, Donaghadee, Larne, Groomsport, Millisle, Newtownards, Carryduff, Comber, Newtownabbey, Carrickfergus and East Down.

Firmus Energy also supplies a number of other areas in Northern Ireland through its Ten Towns Network.

The areas include Antrim, Armagh, Ballymena, Ballymoney, Banbridge, Coleraine, Craigavon, Limavady, Londonderry and Newry.

Earlier this month, Firmus announced that prices for customers supplied through the Ten Towns Network would rise by 35% from October 1.

Announcing the price increase for greater Belfast, Michael Scott, the managing director of Firmus Energy, said: "We are very sorry that we have to make this announcement to our customers in the greater Belfast area.

"However, given the huge increases in the cost of purchasing natural gas on the global markets, which have been well publicised in recent weeks, it is simply unavoidable, as these costs are totally beyond our control.

"With the world starting to reopen again, following the Covid-19 restrictions, this is leading to increased demand for natural gas and that has been driving the prices up.

"We will continue to monitor and review our tariffs to ensure customers are getting the best prices possible.

"Any increase is never welcome, and we know this will come at a particularly difficult time for many. We are fully committed to working with consumer bodies to best support our customers, especially in the forthcoming winter months."

September has also seen energy supplier SSE Airtricity announce a 21.8% increase in gas prices for household and business customers in Northern Ireland.