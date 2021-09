Glentoran clinched the Women’s Premiership title after beating rivals Cliftonville at The Oval on Wednesday night.

The 3-2 victory means they retain the title with a match left to spare.

The Glens had been 2 goals up at the break thanks to Caragh Hamilton and Kelly Bailie, but Cliftonville fought back to level, before Kerry Beattie scored the goal to win the match and the title.