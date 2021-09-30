Foster not attending DUP's 50th anniversary dinner

Former DUP leader Arlene Foster will not be attending the party's 50th anniversary dinner on Thursday evening.

It is understood Ms Foster has turned down an invitation to the event.

The party's current leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson says Ms Foster remains a "cherished member" and said the party is looking forward to the future.

Arlene Foster was ousted as leader earlier this year after around 80% of the the party's MLAs and MPs signed a motion of no confidence in her leadership.

Five-and-a-half years after taking over from Peter Robinson, she stepped down as DUP leader in May.

Ms Foster has also announced her intention to step down as MLA for Fermanagh and South Tyrone, though her successor is yet to be announced.