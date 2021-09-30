Up to 80 military medics to arrive in NI next week

The health minister says up to 80 military medics will arrive in Northern Ireland next week to help relieve coronavirus pressures on hospital wards.

Robin Swann updated MLAs at Stormont's health committee on Thursday morning.

"They will be here for a four to five-week deployment, that is what we have been able to get them for and they will go into a number of our hospitals to help out," he said.

Earlier this month the minister asked the Ministry of Defence to send armed service medics to be deployed under an arrangement known as MACA (Military Aid to Civilian Authorities).

Military personnel have been used in earlier stages of Northern Ireland's response to the health emergency.

"We expect to see up to 80 military medical technicians deploy here in Northern Ireland within the next week or so," said Robin Swann.

"This wasn't a political decision, this was a number one priority for me to save lives and to support and protect our staff on the front line.

"Staff are tired and what they said to me after we used the military deployment in the first wave, they saw that not just as physical help but a boost to morale because they saw someone else coming in to take that pressure off them and help what they do."

The health minister was also asked about recent decisions to remove social distancing in certain environments.

Committee vice-chair Pam Cameron said: "Can you allay fears that such relaxations won't be reversed coming into the winter months because of the ongoing pressures in our hospitals?"

Mr Swann responded: "Can I assure that we won't have to reverse some of those decisions or bring back those restrictions?

"No, because I think it would be foolish for anyone to give those levels of commitment when we don't know what is in front of us over the next four months.

"In regards to where we currently are or even new variants as well, like other health ministers across these islands, to take anything off the table would be foolish and it wouldn't be being honest with the people of Northern Ireland to say that we are only going in one direction.

"In regard to the relaxation of social distancing in a small number of settings, the decision that was taken by the Executive on Monday, I believe it was proportionate to where we are now.

"There are mandated measures in place. The wearing of face coverings in Northern Ireland has not been removed and it frustrates me greatly and it angers me when I see the number of people not wearing face coverings."