All Around Britain: Meet the artist brightening Belfast's streets

This week on All Around Britain Alex Beresford and Ria Hebden are picking up their paint brushes and adding a splash of colour to the streets of Belfast.

Most of the murals in the city used to relate to The Troubles but now many vibrant non-political works are being commissioned to brighten up Belfast and represent "optimism and hope".

Many bars and restaurants employ artists to paint their walls. Danni Simpson is one of those responsible for many of the city’s impressive art works.

Australian born Danni often visited Belfast to spend time with her grandparents, who returned to the city after moving to Australia during The Troubles.

It was during one of those visits that she started working on murals and she says she’s never looked back.

Danni visiting her granny and late grandad in Belfast, her home away from home. Credit: Danni Simpson

Despite her love and talent for the subject, Danni didn’t study art and is completely self taught.

I picked up art a couple of years ago as a way to deal with anxiety and it’s gone from one piece to bigger canvasses and here we are now painting murals halfway around the world! Dani Simpson, artist

She says when she puts her headphones in and starts a mural it's hard to worry about anything else.

As well as meeting Danni, in this Sunday’s episode Alex and Ria cause mischief as they climb aboard the SS Nomadic, the Titanic’s little sister ship.

They're also given an exclusive tour of the Maritime Mile and indulge in a selfie at The Big Fish!

As always, some of the best feel good stories from the ITV regional newsrooms are featured throughout the show too.

This week the team travel to the fastest zip line in the world, meet the powerlifter encouraging more women to get into the sport and travel with a severely injured soldier who’s taking on an extra special challenge.

Watch All Around Britain on Sunday at 11:55 - or catch up on ITV HUB.