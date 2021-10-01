Extension of pub opening times comes into effect in NI

The first substantial changes to liquor licensing laws in Northern Ireland in 25 years will come into effect on Friday.

Pubs and hotels will be allowed to open until 2am up to 104 nights per year, while drinking up time increases to one hour.

All additional restrictions over the Easter weekend are being removed.

Communities Minister Deirdre Hargey said the changes will give pub and hotel licence holders “more flexibility”.

She said further changes will be implemented in phases over the next few years.

“This first phase will see restrictions on Easter opening being lifted meaning Easter weekend next year will be the same as any other weekend throughout the year,” said the minister.

“It includes pub and hotel licence holders being able to apply for later opening, providing them with more flexibility, particularly in the lead up to Christmas and the New Year.

“It will also see drinking-up time increased from 30 minutes to one hour which will support a more gradual dispersal of people from licensed premises.”

Ms Hargey continued: “My department will continue to engage with stakeholders to bring the remaining provisions of this reform into operation.

“Most of the remaining provisions will come into effect in April 2022 with some others requiring a slightly longer period."