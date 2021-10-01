Play video

Video report by UTV reporter Eden Wilson

The PSNI is to create its first ever strategy to protect women and girls against violence.

The service says it is working with Women's Aid and Victim Support and other agencies.

It follows the murder of Sarah Everard whose killer, an off-duty police officer, was sentenced to life in prison on Thursday.

Wayne Couzens raped and murdered the 33-year-old after kidnapping her under the guise of arrest.