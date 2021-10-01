SF 'seeking legal advice' over DUP non-attendance at north-south meeting

Sinn Féin says the DUP's non-attendance of north-south meetings is "hampering government business".

It comes after a scheduled meeting of the North-South Ministerial Council on languages was not able to take place on Friday.

Sinn Féin Communities Minister Deirdre Hargey said DUP Executive Office Minister Gary Middleton "did not turn up".

The DUP has not been attending north-south meetings as part of its opposition to the Northern Ireland Protocol.

Party leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson said: “It is hypocrisy for Sinn Féin to complain given they blocked north-south meetings for three years when they collapsed devolution."

Earlier this week, SDLP Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon wrote to the British and Irish Governments after an NSMC meeting on agriculture, which she was due to attend alongside DUP Agriculture Minister Edwin Poots, could not go ahead.

Deirdre Hargey says she is now "seeking legal advice on challenging the DUP inaction through the courts".

She added: "We must be clear that when the political institutions were restored through the New Decade, New Approach agreement last January, it was all of the institutions, not some.

“The DUP cannot cherrypick and through inaction and obstruction hamper Government business on behalf of the public we all serve and represent."

Sir Jeffrey says he wants "respectful north-south meetings" and "the Protocol is the roadblock".

He continued: "Our ministers have put a stop to the north-south structures because we need to bring the Irish Sea Border to a head.

"We cannot have a border between us and Great Britain but continue with north-south structures as though there is no problem.

"The simple way to resolve this matter is for nationalist and republican Ministers to recognise that the Irish Sea Border is contrary to the Belfast Agreement.

"Rather than calling for rigorous implementation, SF, SDLP and Alliance ministers should join us in calling for London and Brussels to remove the Irish Sea Border.

"The Protocol has harmed Northern Ireland’s place in the Union, and is driving up consumer costs and driving down consumer choice."