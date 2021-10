Two men have been arrested by police investigating the murder of Lyra McKee in Londonderry.

Ms McKee, aged 29, was shot dead while observing rioting in the Creggan area of the city in April 2019.

Men aged 44 and 53 were detained in the Derry area on Friday morning under the Terrorism Act.

They have been taken to the serious crime suite at Musgrave police station in Belfast for interview.