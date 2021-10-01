Ulster Hospital closes two wards after Covid outbreaks

Play video

Video report by UTV health reporter Deborah McAleese

The Ulster Hospital has been forced to close two wards because of Covid-19 outbreaks, the South Eastern HSC Trust has confirmed.

It is understood that both patients and staff at the site on the outskirts of east Belfast are affected.

In a statement, the Trust said: "Over the past month, 96 patients have tested positive on admission to the Ulster Hospital. 16 other patients have tested positive during their stay."

They confirmed that, while non-Covid patients may be admitted to wards designated for Covid positive patients, they remain segregated and other infection control measures are in place.

They continued: "All patients are risk assessed on admission and prior to placement and are kept under review during their stay. This includes regular testing, as per the PHA guidance."

In a post on social media, the South Eastern Trust described the hospital as being "under extreme pressure."

They said: "There are over 150 patients waiting in our [Emergency Department], including 50 patients on trolleys."

It comes as a further eight patients who had previously tested positive for Covid-19 in Northern Ireland have died.

Another 1,039 cases of the virus were also notified by the Department of Health.

On Friday morning, there were 342 Covid-positive patients in hospital, of whom 33 were in intensive care.

A total of 2,526,802 vaccines have been administered in total.