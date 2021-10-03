Thousands take part in first Belfast City Marathon since pandemic

Thousands of people took part in the 39th Belfast City Marathon on Sunday, which returned after last year's event was cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The day's events included the marathon, team relay, eight-mile walk and fun run, all taking place from Stormont Estate and finishing in Ormeau Park, apart from the fun run which was based at Stormont. Event organisers are delighted to see a return of the event with so much support, after a difficult 18 months during the pandemic. This year the Deep RiverRock Belfast City Marathon hosted the 2021 National Senior Marathon Championships, in addition to the NI and Ulster Marathon Championship. Michael Clohisey of Raheny Shamrock A.C. (national marathon champion from 2018) was the winner of the marathon with a time of 2:20:42, closely followed by 2019 NI and Ulster Champion, Kyle Doherty (City of Derry Spartans) in a time of 2:22:48. Third place was Colin Heron of Keep Er Lit, in a time of 2:27:25.

Mick Clohisey, Winner of the Belfast City Marathon pictured at the finish line of the race in Ormeau Park. Credit: Pacemaker

Fionnuala Ross (Armagh AC) came in first in the women's marathon with a time of 2:43:42. In second place, Ciara Hickey of Brothers Pearse A.C with a time of 2:44:40. Gladys Ganiel (2014 Commonwealth Games athlete; 2018 European Marathon Championships Team Ireland member) of North Belfast Harriers was third in a time of 2:45:03.

Fionnuala Ross, winner of the women's Belfast marathon. Credit: Pacemaker

All top three Males and Females were awarded 1st, 2nd and 3rd place in the National Senior Marathon Championships and the NI and Ulster Marathon Championship. Karol Doherty won the wheelchair race in a time of 2:47:06.