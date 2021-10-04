Belfast City Council motion on new bonfire regulations fails to pass

A proposal brought by Sinn Fein that would have introduced new regulations around bonfires on public land in Belfast has not been adopted by the city council. Instead, Belfast City Council backed an amendment brought by the Alliance Party that the council would review the 2021 bonfire season and write to the Stormont Executive asking for an action plan around issues with such events. The Sinn Fein motion, which was also backed by the SDLP, would have set a number of conditions for a bonfire application, including the requirement for public liability insurance and a risk assessment to be carried out by the PSNI, fire service and council. The Alliance amendment, which was backed by the DUP, UUP, PUP and Green Party, passed by 33 votes to 26.