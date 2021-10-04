Pride of Britain: Christina O'Neill revealed as our award winner

Play video

Our finalists in the Daily Mirror Pride of Britain Awards were all amazing people and inspirational local fundraisers who make a real difference to their communities.

And on Friday, we revealed Christina O'Neill as our Pride of Britain winner...

Christina is a mother of three whose own experience of autism inspired her to raise funds to provide a space for other young people to learn and grow.

She is the driving force behind All About Us - ASD Teens, a group supporting young people with autism and their families.

Christina’s work makes an enormous difference to many families with children with special needs right across Northern Ireland.

She transforms lives, and the futures of young people who face real challenges, but her work, love and support proves that nothing is impossible.

Paul Reilly went along to surprise Christina with the news that she had scooped our award.