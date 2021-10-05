Coronavirus NI: Three further deaths reported by Department of Health

A further three patients who had previously tested positive for Covid-19 in Northern Ireland have died in the last 24 hours.

Another 1,209 cases of the virus were also notified by the Department of Health.

On Tuesday morning, there were 346 Covid-positive patients in hospital, of whom 34 were in intensive care.

A total of 2,536,408 vaccines have been administered in total.

On Monday, Robin Swann urged anyone not already vaccinated to get the Covid-19 jab before Christmas.

The Health Minister made the plea for anyone as yet unvaccinated to protect themselves from Covid-19, as he announced that 130 local pharmacies had signed up to provide the Moderna vaccine to anyone aged 18 and over who has not been vaccinated.

"I am delighted that a large number of community pharmacists are on board for this phase. They will now be taking the lead role in providing first doses.

"Every single jab administered in Northern Ireland is important, every single dose makes a difference," the Health Minister said.

"Anyone coming forward for their first dose now will still have time for their second jab before Christmas," he said.

"They can enjoy the festive season with the added and vital protection that vaccination gives - both for them and people close to them."