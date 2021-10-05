Lyra McKee: Three men arrested in murder investigation

A further three men have been arrested by detectives investigating the murder of journalist Lyra McKee.

The men, aged 36, 39 and 45, were arrested in the Londonderry area on Tuesday morning under the Terrorism Act.

They have been taken to the PSNI's Serious Crime Suite at Musgrave station in Belfast to be interviewed.

Ms McKee, 29, was shot in April 2019 as she observed rioting in the Creggan area.

Three men have already been charged with the murder of Ms McKee and another five have been charged with rioting and associated offences.