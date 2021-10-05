Mother-and-baby homes: Panel recommends public inquiry

An expert panel has recommended the establishment of a public inquiry to investigate the conditions and practices in mother and baby homes, Magdalene laundries and workhouses in Northern Ireland.

The Stormont-commissioned group has also recommended the setting-up of a non-statutory independent panel that would run in parallel to the inquiry and allow the women and girls who were sent to the institutions to give testimony in a less adversarial format than an inquiry hearing.

The experts have also said that redress payments should be paid to survivors at the outset of the twin-track process.

Legislation should also be passed to ensure access to the records of the institutions under scrutiny, the panel urged.

Deirdre Mahon, chair of the Truth Recovery Design Panel, said: "For six months we have worked closely with victims-survivors and relatives who have shared their heart-breaking stories with us, and we thank them for their dedicated and tireless pursuit of truth and justice.

"The Executive's decision in January, on the Inter-Departmental Working Group's advice, to decide to set up an investigation and involve victims and survivors centrally in designing the investigation was a hugely positive step.

"Nevertheless, this decision has come too late for many and it is essential that these recommendations are acted on without delay."

Earlier this year, a major academic research report was published outlining the scale of mistreatment endured by thousands of women and girls.

The work by Queen's University and Ulster University found that more than 14,000 girls and women went through the doors of mother and baby homes, Magdalene laundries and other institutions between 1922 and 1990.

It found that women were mistreated, held against their will and forced to give up children for adoption.

The findings prompted Stormont ministers to commit to a full investigation of what happened in the institutions.

The Executive commissioned an expert panel to work with survivors to design the format of the investigation.