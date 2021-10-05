Mother-and-baby homes: Panel set to announce findings

An expert panel is set to announce its findings today into institutions in Northern Ireland for unmarried mothers and babies.

The probe comes following the publication of research carried out by Queens University and Ulster University.In January, a 500-plus page research report was published which shed light for the first time on the operation of institutions in Northern Ireland for unmarried mothers and babies as well as industrial homes known as Magdalene Laundries.

The operation of homes for unmarried mothers and babies, Magdalene Laundries and to a lesser extent baby homes which operated in Northern Ireland until 1990 were examined by academics.

Those who experienced them have levelled accusations of abuse, cruelty and inappropriate physical labour such as scrubbing floors, even in the final stages of pregnancy, under an ethos of shame, and being described as fallen women.

More than 10,000 women entered the mother-and-baby homes.Meanwhile, 3,000 women were sent to Magdalene Laundries with numbers peaking in the 1930s.These included women who suffered with alcohol dependency, teenage girls described as having behaviour issues, some with learning difficulties, and some from the mother and baby homes to serve "penance".

The facilities were described as an austere environment where women were punished by being made to stand while eating meals, and kneeling and reciting misdemeanors.