Neurology services close to breaking point in NI says MS Society

Neurology services are close to breaking point in Northern Ireland according to the MS Society's #Neurology Report.

It says that services are severely stretched, underfunded and overlooked.

The report also exposes the huge impact that the coronavirus pandemic has had on services.

The UK findings reveal:

Only 1 in 10 neurology professionals say their service has complete access to the range of professionals people with MS need.

Almost two thirds (63%) of neurology professionals find it extremely or very challenging to provide a good service to all their patients.

During the pandemic people with MS experienced their symptoms worsening, with over half (53%) saying this was caused by not getting specialist support.

The research follows recent figures for waiting times which the charity has called 'shocking.'

In 2015, 9,123 people were waiting for an initial appointment with a consultant neurologist, the number waiting is now 21,469 with over 15,000 of these waiting over a year to be seen.

“Workforce pressures mean people struggle to access neurology services when they need to. Our waiting lists were unacceptable before Covid-19 and those lists continue to grow," said Consultant Neurologist Dr Gavin McDonnell who has patients from across NI says:

“Access for those already within the system but awaiting review is also limited and can be a source of frustration and anxiety to patients.

We cannot pretend that people will not come to harm while waiting to be seen. Dr Gavin McDonnell

"It’s a situation that needs immediate action and a dedicated focus from all of those responsible for organising, commissioning and delivering healthcare.”

“The findings from our report are deeply troubling but not surprising. In Northern Ireland neurology services were at a crisis point before the pandemic and things have got worse, David Galloway, Director of MS Society NI, said.

"People with neurological conditions are facing a real squeeze on their services and the fantastic professionals delivering those services are spread too thin and are under too much pressure.”

“MS can be relentless, painful and disabling, so having access to the right professional support at the right time is essential. Healthcare professionals, like consultants and MS nurses, want to support people with MS – but there simply isn’t enough of them.

"We need to see urgent action from the Health Minister and his Executive colleagues – we need to act now, neurology is close to breaking point.”