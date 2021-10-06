NI turkey farmers see increase in demand after panic buying in parts of the UK

Play video

The Northern Ireland Retail Consortium has said there should not be any concerns about the availability of frozen turkeys this Christmas, despite panic buying in other parts of the UK.

However, local turkey farmers have said they have seen an increase in orders.

"This time last year we only had five orders. Already we have 20 times that, said Jeremy Galbraith, a turkey farmer from Co. Down.

Usually, we don't take orders until he start of October but we've had people contacting us since the end of August to make sure they had their turkey. Jeremy Galbraith

"I think people there have been a little bit afraid because of the HGV driver shortage and for other reasons as well," said Aodhán Connolly from the NI Retail Consortium, explaining the panic buying seen in England.

"The good news for here in Northern Ireland is that we are a net exporter of food, especially those wonderful things we eat around Christmas time such as turkeys or sausages or even beef.

"We're 1.9 million people here. We actually feed about 10 million people here so I'm quite certain that we're very safe here in Northern Ireland for our Christmas dinners.

It follows the news that Marks and Spencer would be suspending it Christmas deliveries , citing current challenges in the food industry and suggests the potential for letting customers down would be too risky.

M&S previously said that post Brexit trading arrangements were costing it tens of millions of pounds.

"The standstill on the Protocol and the grace period didn't come early enough for some retailers to flick that switch back on to allow the supply to continue as usual," explained Aodhán Connolly