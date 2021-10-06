The £20 a week Universal Credit uplift comes to an end today, after being brought in to support those on low incomes during the coronavirus pandemic. Earlier this week, the Prime Minister Boris Johnson refused to budge on pressure from the First and Deputy First Minister to abandon plans to cut the uplift.

Paul Givan and Michelle O'Neill had joined with the First Ministers of Scotland and Wales to warn that householders are facing an unprecedented squeeze on their household budgets.

"The removal of this modest uplift from 134,000 people across Northern Ireland will negatively impact on their wellbeing, and that of their families," said Paul Givan.

"It is unthinkable that this crucial lifeline would be withdrawn from households with the lowest incomes when they are already facing into a difficult winter," said Michelle O'Neill.

The Universal Credit cut comes as Prime Minister Boris Johnson is making his keynote address at the Conservative Party conference.

The Labour party has been critical that Mr Johnson's speech comes on the same day as the cut.

The opposition party plans to drive a van around the perimeter of conference venue Manchester Central during Mr Johnson’s speech, displaying a poster urging ministers to “cancel the cut” to the household incomes of millions of people.