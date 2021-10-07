Belfast City Hall goes dark to mark end of Universal Credit uplift

The lights were turned off at Belfast City Hall on Wednesday night to mark the end of a 20 pound increase in Universal Credit.

The idea was proposed by the SDLP, with councillor Brian Heading stating it was a "fitting statement" as the reduction in benefits would "plunge many families into darkness".

Sinn Féin Councillor Ciarán Beattie welcome the lights being dimmed.

“This Tory cut will impose further hardship on families who already face the daunting reality of deciding whether to heat their home or put food on the table for their children. No family should ever be in this predicament. “While the millionaires and billionaires continue to flourish under this Tory Government, the Tories have once again decided that it must be the ordinary people to pay the price. “The message from Belfast is clear tonight, it is time to give workers, families and communities a break.

The £20 a week uplift was brought in to support those on low incomes during the coronavirus pandemic. Earlier this week, the Prime Minister Boris Johnson refused to budge on pressure from the First and Deputy First Minister to abandon plans to cut the uplift.

Paul Givan and Michelle O'Neill had joined with the First Ministers of Scotland and Wales to warn that householders are facing an unprecedented squeeze on their household budgets.

"The removal of this modest uplift from 134,000 people across Northern Ireland will negatively impact on their wellbeing, and that of their families," said Paul Givan.

"It is unthinkable that this crucial lifeline would be withdrawn from households with the lowest incomes when they are already facing into a difficult winter," said Michelle O'Neill.

The Universal Credit cut came as Prime Minister Boris Johnson made his keynote address at the Conservative Party conference.

The Labour party had been critical that Mr Johnson's speech comes on the same day as the cut.

The opposition party drove a van around the perimeter of conference venue Manchester Central during Mr Johnson’s speech, displaying a poster urging ministers to “cancel the cut” to the household incomes of millions of people.

