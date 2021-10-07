A Belfast man has launched legal action against five DUP Ministers over the party's boycott of north-south ministerial meetings.

Sean Napier claims the functioning of government is being unlawfully frustrated by a decision to snub the cross-border conferences.

In a speech last month DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson announced his party will disengage with North South Ministerial Council (NSMC) meetings as part of opposition to the Northern Ireland Protocol.

Judicial review proceedings have been issued against First Minister Paul Givan, Economy Minister Gordon Lyons, Education Minister Michelle McIlveen, Agriculture Minister Edwin Poots, and Junior Minister Gary Middleton.

At the High Court today concerns were raised that further non-attendance may put peace funding in jeopardy.

Lawyers for Mr Napier also argued that the policy of withdrawal breaches constitutional arrangements Northern Ireland Act 1998, and violates the Stormont ministerial code and pledge of office.

Ronan Lavery QC said: "It's a function of government, if you're going to put yourself forward as a minister you can't pick and choose what parts you're going to govern and take part in, and what parts you aren't.

"You have a duty as a minister to fulfil the whole of your remit."

Two NSMC meetings have been cancelled due to the non-attendance of Mr Poots and Mr Middleton since Sir Jeffrey made his party's position clear.

With three further NSMC meetings scheduled for later this month, Mr Justice Scoffield was told there is an urgency to the case.

On October 14 Ulster Unionist Health Minister Robin Swann and Sinn Fein Junior Minister Declan Kearney are due to attend a cross-border meeting about health issues.

But there are now serious doubts over it going ahead.

Tony McGleenan QC, for the five DUP ministers named in the papers, told the court it can only take place if the agenda has been signed off by the Executive Office of First Minister and Deputy First Minister.

"It has not been agreed," he confirmed.

Unable to provide any assurances that consent will be obtained, the barrister indicated his clients intend to keep to the party position.

Mr McGleenan confirmed: "I am instructed, albeit not on behalf of the Executive Office, but on behalf of the other Ministers, the position as outlined by Sir Jeffrey Donaldson in respect of the North South Ministerial Council and its workings, will be adhered to."

He added: "The Ministers have all received advice about this, they have received advice about the nature of the duties, they are aware there's a Ministerial Council meeting (next week), and as matters stand that appears not likely to proceed."

The court also heard Sinn Fein Communities Minister Deirdre Hargey is considering whether to apply to intervene in the case.

Adjourning proceedings until Friday, the judge said if he grants leave to seek a judicial review the DUP ministers would be under a duty of candour to explain "what they are doing, why and what they intend to do in the near future".

Outside court Mr Napier's solicitor described him as a supporter of the Good Friday Agreement and the institutions of government.

Paul Farrell of McIvor Farrell law firm said: "This case is of the utmost importance to the functioning of government in Northern Ireland and the responsibilities and duties of Ministers who were elected to serve the people.

"Our client believes it is unlawful and morally unacceptable for the current DUP Ministers and leadership to advocate and put into practice a clear breach of their Ministerial Code in order to advance their narrow sectional political interests."