Just seven countries to remain on Northern Ireland's red travel list

From 4am on Monday 11 October only seven countries will be on Northern Ireland’s ‘red travel list’.

Colombia, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Haiti, Panama, Peru and Venezuela will all remain on the list.

People arriving from those nations will have to complete a passenger locator form with 48 hours of entering Northern Ireland, provide a negative Covid-19 test taken within three days of travel to here and pay to isolate in a quarantine hotel.

38 countries have been added the ‘fully vaccinated’ list.

To qualify as 'fully vaccinated’ individuals must have been fully vaccinated for at least 14 days under an approved vaccination programme.