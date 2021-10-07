Slieve Donard Hotel sold to American real estate developer and hotel operator

The Slieve Donard Hotel in Newcastle, Co Down has been sold to a US based company.

The resort and spa had been owned by Hastings Hotels - the largest independent hotel operator in Northern Ireland.

However, it has now been sold to Adventurous Journeys (AJ) Capital Partners – a Nashville-headquartered real estate developer and hotel operator, with over 40 hotels based in the US and UK.

The new owners will operate the Slieve Donard Hotel under its Marine & Lawn Hotels & Resorts brand, given its location next to the renowned Royal County Down Championship Links golf course.

The brand currently has properties located at other world-class golfing destinations including St Andrews, North Berwick and Troon.

Speaking about the sale, Hastings Hotels Managing Director Howard Hastings said:

“AJ Capital Partners’ acquisition of the Slieve Donard Resort and Spa is encouraging news for hospitality and tourism in Northern Ireland and, in particular, for the burgeoning golf tourism industry here – which has been an important driver of local tourism in recent years and shows significant growth potential in the future.

Howard Hastings, Managing Director of Hastings Hotels Credit: UTV

“This investment is a strong sign of confidence in the local market by a major international hotel operator with exciting ambitions for the Slieve Donard Resort and Spa in the coming years.

I have every confidence that AJ Capital Partners will be sympathetic to the heritage of the hotel and that, under their leadership, it will continue to flourish and maintain its reputation as an iconic destination in Northern Ireland. Howard Hastings

AJ Capital Partners CEO and Founder Ben Weprin said he was honoured to welcome the hotel to its collection.

"It’s a tremendous responsibility and honour to be the next steward of this timeless asset. The Hastings family has held that distinction for nearly 50 years.

We plan to carry and uphold the tradition and spirit of this iconic property and connect it with our existing assets to create a collection unparalleled in the golf world.”