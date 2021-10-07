Social distancing in bars and restaurants will be scrapped in Northern Ireland at the end of October Stormont ministers have agreed.

The move also paves the way for night clubs to reopen on the 31st.

Venues will be advised to check proof of vaccination of a negative lateral flow test before admission, but it will not be a legal requirement.

The limit on the number of people who can gather indoors at home will be scrapped next Thursday.

The same day the requirement for audience members to be seated during indoor performances will also be scrapped – meaning concerts with floor standing in the SSE Arena for example can resume.