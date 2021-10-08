Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon makes shortlist for UK City of Culture 2025

Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon have made the shortlist for the UK City of Culture 2025 after the potential list of winners were narrowed down from 20 to eight.

Armagh will be up against competition from Bradford, Cornwall, County Durham, Derby, Southampton, Stirling and Wrexham County Borough.

All those vying to the the UK's next City of Culture will be hoping to replicate the success of previous winners including Londonderry in 2013.

Expressing his delight at the announcement the Lord Mayor of Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough, Alderman Glenn Barr said:

“Submitting the bid for Armagh City and the surrounding borough has provided a welcome focus for the Culture, Arts, and Tourism sector in the region, which has been severely impacted in the past twenty months by the pandemic.

"The bidding process has created fresh energy and excitement around what we often take for granted – our unique qualities, originality, cultural and heritage.

"It has forced us to look at things with a fresh pair of eyes, and sparked wider conversations and a greater collective drive to lift the region to a new level internationally.

“Although this bid will focus on Armagh and the surrounding borough, the wider impact for cultural regeneration associated with it across Northern Ireland will be significant if it is successful - and we’re one step closer to making that happen.”

The announcement today will provide a major boost to the local community and business partners in Armagh and the surrounding borough, and also provide exciting new opportunities for young students studying in the area.

Zoe McFarland a first year Arts student at Southern Regional College said;

“Making the longlist is a great achievement for Armagh and the borough.

"It’s recognition for a place that has inspired so many famous literary greats, musicians, visual artist, sporting heroes, and scientists. This is my home city and I’m proud of it.

"It inspires my friends and I everyday through amazing architecture, friendly people and enchanting stories.

"Raising the profile of this unique place will attract more people to the area and hopefully provide better job opportunities for young artists like me in the future”.

The overall winner will be announced next year and will be at the centre of the UK’s cultural spotlight in 2025