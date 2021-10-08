Former Secretary of State James Brokenshire dies aged 53

The former Northern Ireland Secretary James Brokenshire has died at the age of 53.

He was diagnosed with lung cancer in 2018.

He was Secretary of State for Northern Ireland under Prime Minister Theresa May from July 2016 to January 2018.

He stepped down from the role after he was first diagnosed with cancer.

Mr Brokenshire returned to government and Housing Secretary, and later as Minister for Security.

However, stepped down from his role in government in July 2021 after he said his recovery was "taking longer than anticipated."

He later revealed revealed his lung cancer had "progressed", as he told supporters he would need "space to focus on treatment".

In a statement, James Brokenshire's family said: "It is with deep sadness that we announce the death of James Brokenshire MP at the age of 53.

"James died peacefully at Darent Valley Hospital yesterday evening with family members by his bedside. He had been in hospital since Sunday after his condition rapidly deteriorated.

"James was not only a brilliant Government minister as both Security and Immigration Minister at the Home Office and Secretary of State at the Northern Ireland Office and Ministry for Housing, Communities & Local Government, but a dedicated constituency MP, first for Hornchurch from 2005 to 2010, and then for Old Bexley & Sidcup for the past 11 years.

"But most importantly, he was a loving father to his three children, a devoted husband to Cathy and a faithful friend to so many.

"We would like to thank all the NHS staff, particularly those at Guy's & St Thomas' in London, who cared for James with such warmth, diligence and professionalism over the past three-and-a-half years.

"We would also ask that our privacy as a family is respected at this time."

Various politicians who worked alongside Mr Brokenshire have paid tribute to him and his work.

They include the First Minister Paul Givan who spoke to the media after attending an event with the Taoiseach Micheal Martin, along with the Deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill.