Services for vulnerable people in NI prisons under considerable pressure.

Services for vulnerable people in Northern Ireland's prisons are under considerable pressure, according to a new review by the regulatory body the RQIA, published ahead of this Sunday's World Mental Health Day.

The review was commissioned after criticism by the Prisoner Ombudsman for Northern Ireland in July 2020 surrounding the care provided to vulnerable prisoners.

The Expert Review Team found evidence of improvement and good practice such as health and wellbeing engagement work, a suicide prevention initiative and a supporting people at risk programme to support those in crisis.

However, the Expert Team found a need for further improvement in how services are commissioned, planned and delivered.

Services are under considerable pressure, with demand greatly exceeding capacity.

There are long waiting times for mental health appointments, for addiction appointments and for transfer to acute mental health beds within hospital; and significant lack of psychological support for people with a history of personality disorder and trauma.

The report says that a co-ordinated effort is required to improve outcomes.

The Expert Review Team has made 16 recommendations, which, if fully implemented, will support better outcomes for vulnerable prisoners - including the avoidance of harm; better prospects for treatment and rehabilitation; reduced reoffending; and reduced risk to wider society. The Ministers of Health and of Justice have both welcomed the review.

Health Minister Robin Swann said: “We welcome the review undertaken by the Expert Panel, and along with the HSC Board, South Eastern Trust, Department of Justice and the NI Prison Service will consider the recommendations arising from this report, and produce an implementation action plan. It’s important that we all continue to collaborate and work together to improve outcomes for vulnerable people in prison.”

Justice Minister Naomi Long added: “This review was jointly commissioned by the Departments of Justice and of Health in response to concerns about how best to keep vulnerable prisoners safe when in the care of the Prison Service. RQIA’s report provides an insight into the challenges faced by people in custody and the staff who provide care and support to vulnerable people in prison on a daily basis.

“While it highlights a need for improvement in how services are planned and delivered, as well as a need for a co-ordinated effort across the criminal justice and health and social care systems, it also recognises the commitment of prison staff as they seek to meet the needs of some of the most complex, challenging and vulnerable members of our society. The Department of Justice will take into account RQIA’s findings and recommendations, and we will work with the Department of Health to oversee its implementation.”

Commending this review, Professor Siobhan O’Neill, Northern Ireland’s Mental Health Champion said: “I am assured of their commitment to work together to improve the outcomes for prisoners with mental health issues.

Professor Siobhan O'Neill Credit: UTV

"The report identifies the need for a government-led strategy, accompanied by additional funding, to deliver interventions and support for people in the care of the prison system who have suicidal thoughts and behaviours. It is vital that the report’s recommendations are fully implemented.”

Briege Donaghy, Chief Executive of RQIA, concluded: “RQIA is committed to monitoring the care provided to people in custody, as part of its statutory role.

"We will work in partnership with the Criminal Justice Inspectorate, and with the skilled and dedicated staff in the Northern Ireland Prison Service and in the Health and Social Care system to make sure that services are improved for these particularly vulnerable people.”