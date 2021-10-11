‘Epic’ welcome for Body Coach Joe Wicks at Belfast primary school

The Body Coach Joe Wicks has been given an “epic welcome” as he brought his latest tour to a Belfast primary school.

On Monday Joe Wicks visited Cairnshill Primary School on the outskirts of the city to meet the children and guide them through a workout.

"It's easily the most epic welcome I've ever had,” Joe Wicks told UTV.

“The children had lined up all the way to the school, they were screaming and shouting my name and they all had little flags and PE with Joe teddies, they had made such an effort.

“I've never seen so many portraits of a curly-haired Body Coach on the wall, but honestly I felt so welcome, it's a lovely school to visit."

The fitness coach, who became known for his online PE classes during the pandemic, has launched a new children’s book which he hopes will help inspire young people to get involved in exercise.

"The main message I want children to take from this whole mission I'm on is that exercise can really help the way you feel.

"It can really help you get rid of stress, feel happier in yourself, feel confident and energised.

"I knew that from a young age. I had a challenging upbringing, it was difficult at home and I went through things that a little kid probably didn't need to see and hear but when I came to school and did exercise, I forgot about everything. I was focused and productive and I was happy.

He added: "So I really believe if you can get a child thinking like that at a young age they're going to go on to be active adults and continue that lifestyle if they have it in their DNA from a young age."

Joe says he hopes he will continue inspiring young people and their families to keep moving.

"I had no idea that PE with Joe was going to be as successful as it was, I just really wanted to be there Monday morning when the lockdown started to pick people's spirits up a bit and give them something positive to focus on, something positive to put their minds to and I think that's what it did, it got families and kids exercising for the first time together sometimes," he continued.

"When that ended I wanted to continue the mission, I don't just want to get want to get people moving for lockdowns, I want to get kids and families working out all year round."