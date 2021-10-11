A landmark concert at Belfast’s Waterfront Hall is to take place later in October showcasing Northern Ireland talent with tickets free of charge to thank charities and key workers.

Taking place on Friday 22 October, the concert’s dynamic line-up is a celebration of extraordinary artistic talent and features well-known artists, including: Ash, Beoga, Cara Dillon, Foy Vance as well as comedic talents including Paddy Raff and Tim McGarry.

Organisers say the event is a "forward looking and inclusive event to recognise and showcase the talented people from across Northern Ireland". Joe Dougan, Concert Promoter from Shine and Carolyn Mathers, Director of Snow Water Productions said: “We’re hugely excited about the Live at the Waterfront! concert.

“It’s a unique opportunity to showcase the fantastic artists and performers we have in Northern Ireland, to support the arts sector, and to bring them together to perform live after so many months of theatres and concert halls being closed. “We are grateful for the funding support of the UK Government which made this event possible.” As a small token of Northern Ireland’s enormous gratitude to key workers who have supported the public throughout the pandemic, over 60% of tickets will be going to key workers in health and social care, food retail and charities.

Confirmed line-up for Live at the Waterfront!: ● Abigail McGibbon ● Ash ● Beoga ● Cara Dillon ● The Delinquents feat: kid Noise ● Foy Vance ● Glenn Patterson ● Ian McElhinney ● JC Stewart ● Jordan Adetunji ● May McFettridge ● Micky Bartlett ● Neil Martin ● NI Opera Stars and Musicians from the Ulster Orchestra ● Paddy Raff ● Roe ● Ryan McMullan

Audience members will enjoy music ranging from rock, classical, indie, traditional and opera to Americana.

A selection of Northern Ireland’s much-loved comedians will also make an appearance, including Paddy Raff, Tim McGarry, Micky Bartlett and May McFettridge, who has just completed her 30th year at the Grand Opera House.

The audience will also be treated to a medley of highlights from recent films and TV series produced in Northern Ireland.

In addition, some of our finest actors, including Ian McElhinney will read from works such as Ciaran Carson, Leontia Flynn, and Seamus Heaney.

Members of the public across Northern Ireland can apply for tickets through local media outlets to be confirmed.